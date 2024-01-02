THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Missoula Community Theatre in March

The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields, comes to Missoula Community Theatre in March 2024. Performances run March 7 – 17, 2024 and auditions will take place on Sunday, January 7.

Ever have that dream—the lights go up, you forget all your lines, the scenery crashes down around you, your costume malfunctions (if you’re even wearing one), your co-star falls out the window, but you must carry on…something like that? In the dream, it’s anything but funny and you wake up in a cold sweat. But when you see this mad-cap comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, the sweat may come from laughing too vigorously.

A winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015 from the producers of Avenue Q, this play within a play gives the audience an appreciation for what ‘could’ go wrong when everything, truly everything, goes off the rails. Set in the 1920s on the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, the cast of players fumbles through two hours of unexpected disaster while holding it together, despite the Monty Python, Three Stooges’ brand of mayhem of physical comedy at its absolute finest. They know that ‘the show must go on,’ but can they survive until the final bows?