THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Missoula Community Theatre in March

Performances run March 7 – 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28 Photo 2 The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERT Photo 3 The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERT

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Missoula Community Theatre in March

The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields, comes to Missoula Community Theatre in March 2024. Performances run March 7 – 17, 2024 and auditions will take place on Sunday, January 7.

Ever have that dream—the lights go up, you forget all your lines, the scenery crashes down around you, your costume malfunctions (if you’re even wearing one), your co-star falls out the window, but you must carry on…something like that? In the dream, it’s anything but funny and you wake up in a cold sweat. But when you see this mad-cap comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, the sweat may come from laughing too vigorously.

A winner of London’s Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015 from the producers of Avenue Q, this play within a play gives the audience an appreciation for what ‘could’ go wrong when everything, truly everything, goes off the rails. Set in the 1920s on the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, the cast of players fumbles through two hours of unexpected disaster while holding it together, despite the Monty Python, Three Stooges’ brand of mayhem of physical comedy at its absolute finest. They know that ‘the show must go on,’ but can they survive until the final bows?




RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERT Photo
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERT

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the voices of one of the most iconic 1990s animated series — “Animaniacs” — in concert Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

2
The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28 Photo
The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28

Missoula Community Theatre presents the R-rated rock opera RENT from January 18-28, 2024. Don't miss this thrilling production!

3
WYO To Host Classic Western Film Series This January Photo
WYO To Host Classic Western Film Series This January

Four Sundays in January, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the Classic Western Film Series.

4
Mark OConnors AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie OConnor Is Coming To ABT In Just O Photo
Mark O'Connor's AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To ABT In Just Over 1 Week!

Alberta Bair Theater will celebrate the holidays with Mark and Maggie O'Connor for An Appalachian Christmas in just over 1 week on Saturday, December 9, at 7:30 P.M.

More Hot Stories For You

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERTThe WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Presents ANIMANIACS: IN CONCERT
The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28The Missoula Community Theatre Will Bring RENT To Its Stage, January 18-28
WYO To Host Classic Western Film Series This JanuaryWYO To Host Classic Western Film Series This January
Mark O'Connor's AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To ABT In Just Over 1 Week!Mark O'Connor's AN APPALACHIAN CHRISTMAS Featuring Maggie O'Connor Is Coming To ABT In Just Over 1 Week!

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Montana Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/17-2/17)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Montana The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (1/16-1/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Montana Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Alberta Bair Theatre (2/27-2/27)
Wild West Spectacular the Musical in Montana Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/27-8/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You