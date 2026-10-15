SUGARPLUMS AND SNOWFLAKES to Open at Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra
The program features Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite, Christmas favorites, and a special visitor from the North Pole.
The Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the season with "Sugarplums and Snowflakes" on Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124.
At the heart of the program is selections from Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker Suite, whose unforgettable melodies have become an essential part of the holidays. From the graceful Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and sweeping Waltz of the Flowers to the colorful character dances, Tchaikovsky's music brings the familiar world of Clara, the Nutcracker, and the Land of Sweets to life through the orchestra.
Other selections include familiar favorites from exuberant Christmas favorites to the quiet beauty of Mannheim Steamroller's Stille Nacht and music celebrating Hanukkah. In addition, A Most Wonderful Christmas and Jingle Bell Fantasy add to the festive program.
Audiences will want to keep an eye out for a special visitor from the North Pole, who has been known to make an appearance when the Lone Tree Symphony celebrates the holidays.
Jacinda Bouton has been the Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra since its premiere in 2000. She is also the Music Director of the Denver Concert Band, has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Love Theater in Montana? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
"Grease"
The Cody Theatre (10/29-11/01)
|
Wild West Spectacular the Musical
The Cody Theatre (6/18-8/12) PHOTOS
|
29th Annual Nutcracker Ballet
Wynona Thompson Auditorium (12/12-12/13) PHOTOS