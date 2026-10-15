SUGARPLUMS AND SNOWFLAKES to Open at Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra

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The Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the season with "Sugarplums and Snowflakes" on Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124.

At the heart of the program is selections from Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker Suite, whose unforgettable melodies have become an essential part of the holidays. From the graceful Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and sweeping Waltz of the Flowers to the colorful character dances, Tchaikovsky's music brings the familiar world of Clara, the Nutcracker, and the Land of Sweets to life through the orchestra.

Other selections include familiar favorites from exuberant Christmas favorites to the quiet beauty of Mannheim Steamroller's Stille Nacht and music celebrating Hanukkah. In addition, A Most Wonderful Christmas and Jingle Bell Fantasy add to the festive program.

Audiences will want to keep an eye out for a special visitor from the North Pole, who has been known to make an appearance when the Lone Tree Symphony celebrates the holidays.

Jacinda Bouton has been the Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra since its premiere in 2000. She is also the Music Director of the Denver Concert Band, has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band, and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. Jacinda feels fortunate to have conducted these ensembles in over thirty guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.

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