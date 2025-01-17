SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR. Comes to The Missoula Children’s Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Missoula Children’s Theatre 2024-2025 Youth Series will present Singin’ in the Rain Jr. live on stage, February 7-9 performed by a talented cast of students, from 8th -12th grade who go back in time and jump some puddles with a classic musical.

The story takes place in 1920s Hollywood, when ‘movies’ become ‘talkies’ and throw the silver-screen industry for a loop. MCT’s Education Director Emily Morrison is in the director’s chair for this production after Disney’s Descendants last season and guiding other Youth Series projects. Morrison is impressed with the students who have been working on this after-school production class since December 2024, saying “This cast of Singin' in the Rain Jr. is inspiring. The way they have embraced the larger-than-life 50s movie musical style gives their performance so much zest and heart. Though the story has vintage roots, the students are enjoying this glimpse into musical theatre history with as much enthusiasm as they would rehearsing a modern title. It is always an honor to work with such passionate young theatre-makers and tell a story together.”

The Roxy Theatre continues its collaboration with the Missoula Children’s Theatre on Sunday, January 26th, with the 1950s classic film Singin’ in the Rain (starring Bing Crosby) showing at 5PM. The cast of MCT’s production will be on hand to offer a sneak peak of their live musical, and you can enter a drawing for a chance for two people to each win a pair of FREE tickets (valued at $34/pair) to MCT’s production in February. What a glorious feeling!

The performances of this Rated G, toe-tapping musical are Friday, February 7th at 5PM, Saturday, February 8th at 5 & 7PM and also Sunday, February 9th at 5 & 7PM.

Comments