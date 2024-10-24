SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR. Comes to The Missoula Children’s Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Missoula Children’s Theatre Youth Series will invite grades 8-12 students to go back in time and jump some puddles with a classic musical in the after-school production class of Singin’ In The Rain JR. When it comes to great musicals, there's none quite like Singin' in the Rain, the award-winning, hilarious extravaganza of comedy, singing, and dance.

The story, made famous by Mr. Bing Crosby, takes place in 1920s Hollywood, when 'movies' became 'talkies' and threw the silver-screen industry for a loop. The production class begins Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 and culminates with performances of the snap-tappy, one-hour musical Friday, February 7-Sunday, February 9, 2025. Classes will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4PM-6:30PM and each day of the final week. The December holiday break schedule is TBD as of press time.

The cast will be led by a talented artistic team consisting of Director Emily Morrison (MCT’s Education Director), Music Director Jacob Logan (MCT’s Rent, Disney Descendants, Let it Be and others) and Choreographer Kylie Lopuch (head coach of the Hellgate High School Dance Team and Assistant Director of Studio M Performance Company).

Hummin’ along as the sponsors of this production class are Langel, Yonce and Associates, P.C.; Garden City Plumbing & Heating; Missoula Pediatric Dentistry; The Loose Caboose and Trail West Bank.

Registration and information about Singin’ In The Rain JR (Rated G) are available now at www.MCTinc.org, or by calling (406) 728-7529 M-F Noon to 5PM.





