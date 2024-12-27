SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR. Comes to Missoula Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singin’ in the Rain JR. is coming to Missoula Children's Theatre in February. Performances are February 7, 2025 at 7PM and February 8 & 9, 2025 at 5PM & 7PM.

When it comes to great musicals, there’s none quite like Singin’ in the Rain, an award-winning, hilarious extravaganza of comedy, singing, and dance. The story takes place in 1920s Hollywood, when ‘movies’ become ‘talkies’ and throw the silver-screen industry for a loop.

Don Lockwood was a cinematic sensation alongside leading-lady Lina Lamont, always glamorous and refined in their films together. But when microphones are added to the mix, Lina’s nasally, grating voice spells big problems for the studio. A talented starlet comes into Don’s life, and they take big risks to make their next movie a hit, risks that could make or break their careers.

Spectacular musical numbers and snappy vaudevillian comedy keep Singin’ in the Rain “The Greatest Movie Musical of All Time,” according to the prestigious American Film Institute. This show, lovingly adapted by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, is sure to delight with that old Hollywood glitz and glamor.

