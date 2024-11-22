Phat Cat Swinger Comes to Alberta Bair Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get into the swing of holiday cheer at Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 PM with Phat Cat Swinger – A Not So Silent Night Tour! This show will have you celebrating the holidays in the most energetic way possible.

Phat Cat Swinger is the ultimate pop/hard-swing band led by Marco Palos. Their unique blend of rock, swing, and jazz infused with modern sensibilities sets them apart. With a powerhouse 11-piece group, their performances are nothing short of legendary. The raw energy they bring to the stage electrifies the audience, getting the crowd dancing like there’s no tomorrow. It’s Sinatra/Bublé meets Bruno Mars meets Big Bad Voodoo Daddy/Brian Setzer.

Join the worldwide Phat Cat Swinger Army and experience the rush of energy and excitement from this incredibly hot and talented band!!

Thank you to the sponsors of this performance: CHS Laurel Refinery and DoubleTree by Hilton Billings.

Tickets, $68, $43; $38 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website.

