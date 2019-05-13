Ellen Theatre Announces May Events

This month - Big Laughs with Paula Poundstone, Ellen Celebrates 100 Years, and so much more!

TATE Academy presents their Spring production, the musical WILLY WONKA JR. on Saturday, May 18 at 7 PM and Sunday, May 19 at 3 PM. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the show features many delightful characters such as Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Charlie Bucket, the Oompa Loompas, and the charismatic Candy Man himself, Willy Wonka. The cast is comprised of 31 young actors and the production runs just over one hour. Tickets are $9.50 for Adults and $6.50 for Youth 17 and under.

Bozeman Film Society Presents GLORIA BELL on Wednesday, May 22 at 7:30. Starring Julianne Moore Who plays a free-Spirited divorcee who spends her days at a straight laced office job. By night she's hitting the dancefloors and letting loose until she finds herself in a unexpected new romance. Adults $9.75 Senior/Student $9.25



PAULA POUNDSTONE returns to The Ellen Theatre for the seventh time on Friday, May 24th! One of the Theatre's favorite visiting performers, Paula has been a frequent guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, Prairie Home Companion, and is a regular on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me. She exhibits razor-sharp humor with a dry delivery, connecting with the crowd on any subject at the drop of a hat. All Seats $42 and the laughs begin at 8 PM.

Americana folk duo BETTMAN & HALPIN charm The Ellen with unforgettable original music on Saturday, May 25th. The twosome is fast earning a reputation in folk and Bluegrass circles for mesmerizing performances filled with irresistible lyrics, transcendent harmonies, and roof-raising instrumentals. Tickets are $21.50 and the joyous music starts at 7:30 PM.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON is an Animated action fantasy film, screening Sunday, May 26 at 2 PM. Hiccup, a young Viking teen, aspires to follow his tribe's tradition of becoming a dragon slayer, but after capturing his first dragon, he finds he no longer wants to kill the creature and instead befriends him. 98% Rotten Tomatoes. No ticket is needed, only $3 at the Door!

Walter Matthau and Elaine May star in the 1971 dark comedy A NEW LEAF, screening Thursday, May 30th at 7:30 PM. A spoiled and self-absorbed man, who has squandered his inheritance, is desperate to find a way to maintain his lavish lifestyle. An opportunity presents itself when he meets an awkward and bookish heiress, however his wits and determination may not be enough to execute his cunning scheme. All Seats $6.

On Friday, May 31st, America's favorite cowboys are hittin' the trail and headin' back to Bozeman for another rip-roarin' roundup! Grammy winners for the toe-tappin' tune "Woody's Round-up" in Toy Story 2, RIDERS IN THE SKY are a hit with kids and grown-ups alike. This visit, these modern-day icons are celebrating an important milestone - 40 years of playing together! Tickets are $30 for Adults, $27 for Seniors, and $17 for Whipper-snappers 17 and under.

The Band Of Heathens Live Saturday, June 1 at 8 PM. Recently Bringing their own flair to the classic Ray Charles album A Message From The People, which is featured on this tour. They also bring their own brand of Americana Music to the stage. Tickets are $22.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. Tickets for all events are available online at theellentheatre.org. For questions, or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885.





