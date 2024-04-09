Borromeo String Quartet Comes to the WYO Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Admired and sought after for both its fresh interpretations of classical music and its championing of works by 20th and 21st century composers, the award-winning Borromeo String Quartet will take the stage at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

The quartet has inspired audiences for more than 25 years, trailblazing as the first string quartet to utilize laptop computers on the concert stage.

“The digital tide washing over society is lapping at the shores of classical music,” The New York Times noted. “The Borromeo players have embraced it in their daily musical lives like no other major chamber music group.”

Tickets for the show cost $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and military members and $21 for students. To purchase tickets, see wyotheater.com, call 307-672-9084 or stop by the box office at 42 N. Main St.

