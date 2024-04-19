MEAN GIRLS Musical Comes to Whitefish This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mean Girls the Musical is the latest offering from ATP Kids. Forty six high school students from all over the Flathead Valley have been working together to present the hilarious musical based on the hit movie, running April 25-28 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. This production is part of the ATP Kids Educational Outreach Program.

“Mean Girls might be one of the funniest and most topical musicals out there today,” says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. “It’s laugh-out-loud funny, but underneath all the jokes and biting satire is a strong message of kindness and the need to support one another - especially in high school.”

Mean Girls is the fiercely hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), based on Tina Fey’s iconic 2004 film of the same name. It tells the story of new student, Cady Heron, who gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls called the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, she soon finds herself caught in their crosshairs.

Students from every high school in the Valley - 46 in all - are participating in the musical. Most roles have been double-cast to provide more opportunities for students. Each cast will perform 3 times. More information on casting can be found on ATP’s website, atpwhitefish.org.

This production is sponsored by Great Northern Whitewater Raft & Resort, Freedom Bank, and Gus & Jen Stein.

ATP Kids: Mean Girls runs from April 25-28 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. People can call 406-862-SHOW or visit atpwhitefish.org for tickets and information.

