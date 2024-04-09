WYO PLAY's Young Theatre Makers Ensemble Set For Spring/Summer 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WYO PLAY's Young Theatre Makers Ensemble has opened registration for three offerings this spring and summer aimed at bringing together high school age students from across the community to experience diverse types of theater, create positive bonds and build skills as theater artists on the stage or behind the scenes.

In 2024, there will be three unique Young Theatre Makers Ensemble experiences.

Musical Theater and Devising Workshops

These workshops will take place April 20. Matthew Greenberg, assistant professor of theater performance at the University of Wyoming, will lead the workshops. The two workshops are open to all students in 10th through 12th grades. Students are encouraged to participate in one or both workshops in order to experience a variety of theatrical training. To learn more about these two workshops or sign up, see http://bit.ly/3TW70PE.

Play/Write Short Play Showcase

April 22 through May 14, the Ensemble will prepare for the Play/Write Short Play Showcase hosted by Relative Theatrics in Laramie. Play/Write teaches the foundation of dramatic writing and theater literacy to fifth-graders. The Ensemble will work on staging and rehearsing two original plays written by Laramie fifth-graders before traveling to the University of Wyoming in mid-May to participate in a showcase aimed at celebrating and validating the artistic work of young people. To learn more about this opportunity, see wyotheater.com.

Summer production of “Mean Girls”

A musical co-production with WYO PLAY and Aspen Grove Music Studio, auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble's production of musical “Mean Girls” will take place in early May. Rehearsals will begin in July and run in the evenings Monday through Thursday with performances scheduled for Aug. 14-17. Auditions will be open to students in 10th through 12th grades as of May. To register for auditions, see https://bit.ly/3xozBp0.

For additional information about these programs, see wyotheater.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.