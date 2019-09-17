AN EVENING WITH RITA COOLIDGE Announced At The Ellen Theatre

To celebrate The Ellen's 100th anniversary, the theatre presents AN EVENING WITH Rita Coolidge. A double Grammy Award winner, Ms. Coolidge graces the Ellen stage October 12 at 8 PM, sharing songs and stories from her fabulous career including a gold record James Bond theme and hits from her chart-topping albums.

Considered one of the most versatile singers of the rock generation, she's recorded with an array of legendary musicians including Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Eric Clapton, Stephan Stills and more. As a successful solo artist she's recorded popular renditions of "We're All Alone", "The Way You Do The Things You Do", and "(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher & Higher".

Following her performance, Ms. Coolidge will greet guests at a dessert and wine VIP reception as a fundraiser for The Ellen's centennial. Tickets to attend both the concert and reception, priced at $60.00, will be limited to 40 patrons. All other seats are $41.50 and are available online at theellentheatre.org or may be purchased by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You