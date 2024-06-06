Missoula Children's Theatre Announces Logan Jacobson Memorial Scholarship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“How I wish, how I wish you were here.” These Pink Floyd lyrics have never been truer since January 15, 2024, when the world lost an “old soul” in the form of a 15-year-old boy named Logan Matthew Jacobson, due to a tragic car accident.

Logan wasted no time in his short life showing kindness and inclusivity towards others. He enjoyed all genres of music (especially Pink Floyd) and was a source of light for his family and friends just by his mere existence. He had a voracious love of life, learning the art of welding, performing on stage in a number of MCT shows, and being a goofball teenager.

The Jacobson family has chosen to honor Logan's amazing life by helping other young people experience the joy of the performing arts and have entrusted the Missoula Children's Theatre with the Logan Jacobson Memorial Scholarship.

With hopes it will become a sustaining endowment, the scholarship pays tuition fees for children to participate in summer day camps at MCT. The first 2 recipients have been selected for this summer who “exemplify kindness and passion for theatre” according to MCT.

Logan's Father, Doug Jacobson, would like people to know that “Logan's artistry shined through in every aspect of his life. He was a performer for his family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed his time at Missoula Children's Theatre camps. He loved costumes and ventriloquism and, above all else, making people laugh. I want to thank my family and friends and MCT for honoring Logan through this scholarship so other children may have the opportunity to enjoy performing. Logan's legacy will live on through their participation.”

Logan's Grandmother, Donna Jacobson, shared that “Logan's spirit of creative expression brought joy to others from the time he was a small boy. Original skits, puppets, and magic shows were not only an inspiration to our family, but a testament to all. The challenge of creating original videos for school projects added to his energy and passion for the Arts. Following his heart drove the motivation to explore, imagine and invent. Your support of MCT allows other kids to make their dreams a reality, too.”

To learn more or to donate to the scholarship at MCT, visit www.mctinc.org/logan.

