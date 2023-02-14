World Premiere of Brian Grandison's DIESEL HEART to be Presented at History Theatre in March

History Theatre will present the world premiere of Diesel Heart by Brian Grandison. Inspired by Melvin Carter Jr.'s "graphic, honest, no-holds-barred" autobiography DIESEL HEART, the adaptation to the stage will have you crying and laughing with joy. Directed by Warren C. Bowles, Diesel Heart, is the story of a leader who created a powerful family legacy by standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity. Diesel Heart runs March 11-April 2, 2023- tickets on sale now.

Melvin Whitfield Carter Jr., father of the current and St. Paul's first Black mayor, is a true son of Rondo. Melvin grew up in the Rondo neighborhood in the 1950s and '60s. As a student, Melvin struggled in the classroom and on the streets. As a young man, he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Morocco where he used his skill inside the boxing ring to win matches and earn self-respect. After his return home, he joined the St. Paul Police Department as an affirmative action hire where he continued to fight crime and battle racism on the streets and within the Department.

Still, his stories and perspective on life are joy-filled and passionate. From his father's example, he became a steady and constant presence in the community, in the city that spawned and nurtured him and continues to this day. From his mother he inherited a spirit that doesn't back down or walk away from the fight to seek justice. Melvin's story reminds us that the journey we take to find our voice is never clean or straightforward.

"The process of working with Melvin was fun and educational and it's impossible to see or think about the city of St. Paul the same way. Beyond being knowledgeable and having a specific and unique take on life and family and community, Melvin has a huge heart. His personal roots go deep but a lot of his relationships cut deeply, as well. And he still nurtures those friendships that go back several generations," described Grandison, a long-time friend of the Carter family and History Theatre playwright (Adrift on the Mississippi).

The cast features Mikell Sapp as Melvin Carter, Jr. (Parks); Pearce Bunting (Radio Man, Parks), Ron Collier (Not for Sale), Peyton Dixon (Runestone! and Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story), Darius Dotch (Parks), Camryn King, Eric Knutson (Not for Sale), Ninchai Nok-Chiclana, and Monica Scott (Not for Sale and Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story).

The creative team includes Seitu Jones (Scenic Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Props Designer), Kathy Maxwell (Lighting and Video Design), Katherine Horowitz (Sound), and Joe Burch (Costume Designer).

Ticket Information

Golden Circle: $58. Tiers 1-3: $38-53 (discounts available for seniors). Tier 4: $20. Additional discounts available for students and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase, ID required at pick up). For tickets call the Box Office at 651-292-4323 or visit www.historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees

March 12, 19, 26, and April 2. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback. For topics and guests, visit Diesel Heart website.

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access, ASL, Audio Described, and Open Captioned performances. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

COVID-19 Protocols: Face masks are required for all Friday and Sunday performances. Face masks are optional but recommended at all Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday performances.

For more information visit: www.historytheatre.com/covid19