Walking Shadow Theatre Company Announces Postponements and Cancellations

Walking Shadow Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming postponements and cancellations:

Dear Walking Shadow family and friends,

The State of Minnesota has declared a peacetime state of emergency due to COVID-19. The government has said that large events should be cancelled, and smaller events should also be canceled or postponed if the settings do not allow for social distancing of 6 feet per person.



We are postponing our gala fundraiser originally scheduled for Monday, March 23 at Royal Foundry Craft Spirits. We do not yet have details on when the event will occur. We will keep you updated as we learn more about the progress of the disease, and we look forward to celebrating our 16 years of shows with you in the future!



Performances of Cabal are temporarily suspended. If you already have a ticket, we will be in contact with you about rescheduling. Because of the work we did originally with the city on zoning and permissions, fortunately it means Cabal will be able to reopen once the crisis has passed. We will keep you updated on when we can start taking reservations again.

Help prevent racism. Historically, pandemics are accompanied by a wave of racism and xenophobia. If you're not already aware of this, please familiarize yourself with the fact that this phenomenon exists, and practice good bystander intervention if the situation arises.

Consider making a donation. Postponing the fundraiser and suspending performances has a huge impact on the budget of small arts organizations like Walking Shadow. You can make an online donation on the Walking Shadow GiveMN page.

Thank you for your support and understanding.



Walking Shadow Theatre Company

John Heimbuch, David Pisa, Amy Rummenie

www.walkingshadow.org





