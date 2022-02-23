WAITRESS is Coming to The Ordway This March

The Ordway will present the national touring production of Waitress, the popular Broadway musical that celebrates friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie. Waitress is the fourth and final show of the Saint Paul performing arts center's series Broadway @ the Ordway with just eight performances March 8-13.

Waitress delivers musical theater joy with a slice of female empowerment and features popular songs like "When He Sees Me," "Opening Up" and "She Used to Be Mine," by Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, with a book by Jessie Nelson adapted from Adrienne Shelly's award-winning 2007 motion picture starring Keri Russell.

"Waitress tells a refreshingly honest and unsentimental story of a hard-working woman trapped in an unhappy marriage, and proves that summoning the courage to make a change is often the best recipe for happiness," said Ordway Producing Artistic Director Rod Kaats. "The beautiful songs by Sara Bareilles and stagecraft from the groundbreaking all-female creative team brings it all together in an act of musical theater magic."

The North American touring cast stars Jisel Soleil Ayon as Jenna, Dominique Kent as Becky and Gabriella Marzetta as Dawn, along with David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter, Brian Lundy as Ogie, Shawn W. Smith as Earl, Jake Mills as Cal and Michael R. Douglass as Joe. Original choreography is by Lorin Latarro and recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien. Original direction is by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus and recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

"Waitress is a wonderful show to conclude our 2021-2022 Broadway series," said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. "After seeing the show on Broadway, I can't wait for our audiences to experience this heartwarming story in our beautiful theater."

The health and safety of Ordway guests, staff and artists remains a top priority. All guests must present proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination (including proof of a booster shot) or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attending an event. All guests and staff will be required to wear N95, KN95 or surgical masks inside the venue, except while eating or drinking in the lobbies. For more on the Ordway's health and safety policies, visit Ordway.org/health-safety.

Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at Ordway.org, by phone at 651-224-4222 or in-person at the Ordway ticket office one hour prior to curtain.

This presentation of Waitress is the final show in the 2021-2022 Broadway @ the Ordway lineup, which is sponsored by Bremer Bank. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.