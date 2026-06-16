LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL to Open at Duluth Playhouse This Summer

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Duluth Playhouse will present Legally Blonde The Musical, running July 10 - 26, 2027 at the NorShor Theatre.

Elle Woods appears to have it all until her boyfriend Warner unexpectedly breaks up with her to attend Harvard Law School. Determined to prove she's more than the stereotype others assume her to be, Elle follows him to Harvard, where she faces new challenges, forms unexpected friendships, and discovers strengths she never knew she had. As she navigates the pressures of law school and learns to trust her own abilities, Elle's journey becomes one of resilience, confidence, and self-discovery. Beneath its bright pink exterior, Legally Blonde is an uplifting story about finding your voice, embracing your potential, and redefining success on your own terms.

Stevie Deaun stars as the determined and ambitious Elle Woods, joined by Aaron J. Dumalag as Emmett Forrest, Alex McLemore as Warner Huntington III, Grace Brinkert as Vivienne Kensington, Zoe Koep as Paulette Buonofonte, and Sean Ryan Naughton as Professor Callahan. KateMarie Andrews appears as Brooke Wyndham, while Abrianna Schmidt, Kiersten MacGregor, and Reyna Fleck-Perez bring energy and sparkle to the Greek Chorus as Margot, Serena, and Pilar.

The world of Legally Blonde is brought to life by a talented ensemble of performers, including Jori Nelson, Bea Martin, Tyler Railey, Kendra Carlson, Kathryn Semple, Harley White, Jeffrey Cottrell, Henry Mattson, Ethan Nelson, Tate Nowacki, Edgar Sanchez, and Derek Penner, many of whom take on multiple roles throughout the production.

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...