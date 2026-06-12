Video: COME FROM AWAY Sitzprobe at Guthrie Theater Features 'Welcome to the Rock'

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A sitzprobe clip from the Guthrie Theater's production of COME FROM AWAY offers a behind-the-scenes look at the moment the cast first performed alongside the full orchestra. The footage centers on the company running "Welcome to the Rock," the show's opening number, in what marks a significant milestone in the rehearsal process before performances begin.

COME FROM AWAY features book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The musical is based on the true story of the small Newfoundland town of Gander, which took in nearly 7,000 airline passengers whose flights were diverted to Canada in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The show weaves together the stories of both the stranded travelers and the local residents who welcomed them.

The Guthrie Theater's production, directed by Kent Gash, plays on the McGuire Proscenium Stage in Minneapolis through August 9. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production opened June 11 following previews that began June 6.

BroadwayWorld also covered the sitzprobe ahead of opening, noting the production as one of the most anticipated offerings of the Twin Cities summer season.

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