COME FROM AWAY Trailer Released Ahead of Guthrie Theater Run

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A new trailer for COME FROM AWAY has been posted by the Guthrie Theater as the production plays its summer run on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. The clip offers audiences a preview of the ensemble-driven storytelling at the heart of the show.

COME FROM AWAY, with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, shares the story of a small town that opened its arms to thousands of stranded travelers, drawing on themes of kindness, humor, and human connection.

The Guthrie's production is directed by Kent Gash and runs through August 9. Tickets are available through the Guthrie Theater box office and online at guthrietheater.org.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the sitzprobe for the production, and reported on the full cast and creative team announcement ahead of the June opening.

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