Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

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The hit musical has arrived at the Ordway in Saint Paul through June 28, and from the moment the queens step onstage, the show feels more like a pop concert than a traditional musical. The audience was clapping, laughing, and cheering throughout the performance, and by the end many people were on their feet.

The premise is simple but clever: the six wives of Henry VIII take turns telling their stories and competing to see who had it the worst. What follows is a fast-paced mix of catchy songs, sharp humor, and plenty of girl-power energy.

Emma Elizabeth Smith gets things started as Catherine of Aragon and immediately grabs your attention with her powerful vocals. Nella Cole is hilarious as Anne Boleyn, bringing a playful, slightly chaotic energy that had the audience laughing from start to finish.

Kelly Denice Taylor delivers one of the most beautiful vocal performances of the night as Jane Seymour. Her ballad slows things down just enough to give the show some real emotional weight.

Hailey Alexis Lewis absolutely owns the stage as Anna of Cleves. Her number brought some of the loudest cheers of the evening, and it's easy to see why. She radiates confidence and looks like she's having the time of her life.

Caroline Siegrist shines as Katherine Howard, balancing the character's bubbly personality with the deeper emotions that emerge later in her story. And Tasia Jungbauer brings warmth and strength to Catherine Parr, helping tie the entire show together with a message that feels surprisingly relevant.

One of the best things about this cast is how well they work together. The harmonies are fantastic, and the chemistry between the six performers makes the show feel less like six separate performances and more like a true ensemble piece.

The costumes are gorgeous, the lighting is spectacular, and the live band keeps the energy pumping from beginning to end. Even if you don't know much about Tudor history, you'll have no trouble getting swept up in the fun.

What makes SIX so enjoyable is that it never takes itself too seriously, but it still manages to say something meaningful. The queens aren't defined by what happened to them—they get to tell their own stories on their own terms.

At just 80 minutes with no intermission, the show flies by. In fact, the only real complaint is that it feels like it's over too soon.

Whether you're already a fan of SIX or are seeing it for the first time, this tour is a blast. It's funny, energetic, empowering, and packed with Great Performances. The Ordway audience clearly loved every minute of it, and honestly, so did I.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos by Joan Marcus

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