Gunhild Carling To Perform At Crooners Supper Club

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gunhild Carling is set to perform at the Belvedere at Crooners in Minneapolis, MN.

Whether she's singing favorite swinging jazz standards, playing one of many 11 instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, oboe, harp, flute, recorder, or jazz bagpipe) or juggling and tap dancing, Gunhild Carling's showmanship shines. And just wait for the finale - spoiler alert - she plays three trumpets at once!

Carling competed as a celebrity dancer in Let’s Dance 2014 on TV4 placing third. She was also a contestant on Sweden’s Dancing with The Stars. Gunhild performed for Sweden’s Got Talent in 2017 and on America’s Got Talent season 2019. One of her career highlights was performing with her Carling Big Band at the Royal Palace in Stockholm in the celebration for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Ruby Jubilee.

Between touring with her own band, she performs in several configurations from solo to The Count Basie Big Band Orchestra & her own Big Band, to guesting with symphonies and as a featured singer and multi-instrumentalist in several of Postmodern Jukebox’s performances.

Gunhild Carling keeps serenading audiences in the US and all around the world today in clubs to Jazz Festivals. She has over 70 million views from social media earning her a silver award from You Tube.

The performance is August 28th at Crooners' Supper Club located at 6161 Highway 65 NE Minneapolis, MN. Tickets can be purchased at Crooners' Supper Club website. Ticket prices range from $43-$53.

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...