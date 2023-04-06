Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Get a First Look at AGAIN at Theater Mu

The production runs through April 16th.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Don't miss this world premiere Hmong American musical by local Minnesota artist Katie Ka Vang and Melissa Li!

In Again, Hmong memoirist and cancer survivor Mai See meets a young filmmaker named Quest, who is inspired to document Mai See's story despite suffering from chronic cancer herself. When Mai See relapses, their unlikely friendship helps her understand the things in life that are worth keeping and the things worth letting go.

Get a first look at footage below!

The production runs through April 16.




Interview: Tiffany Cooper of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo
Interview: Tiffany Cooper of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
It's a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be.
Review: HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of HAMILTON at Orpheum Theatre? Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
Open Window Theatre Presents Thornton Wilders OUR TOWN Next Month Photo
Open Window Theatre Presents Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN Next Month
Widely considered one of the greatest American plays ever written, this definitive version of the script presents Our Town as Thornton Wilder wished it to be performed. The story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage,” and “Death and Eternity.”
Ghoulish Delights To Stage Expanded Version Of Horror Hit THE TOURIST TRAP: A MIDWESTERN G Photo
Ghoulish Delights To Stage Expanded Version Of Horror Hit THE TOURIST TRAP: A MIDWESTERN GOTHIC
Ghoulish Delights, the theatre company that specializes in “sophisticated suspense,” will stage a new revised and expanded version of its thrilling 2014 Minnesota Fringe Festival production, The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic, written and directed by Tim Uren. It will be performed at the Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, from May 5-20.

share