Video: Get a First Look at AGAIN at Theater Mu

Don't miss this world premiere Hmong American musical by local Minnesota artist Katie Ka Vang and Melissa Li!

In Again, Hmong memoirist and cancer survivor Mai See meets a young filmmaker named Quest, who is inspired to document Mai See's story despite suffering from chronic cancer herself. When Mai See relapses, their unlikely friendship helps her understand the things in life that are worth keeping and the things worth letting go.

Get a first look at footage below!

The production runs through April 16.