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My Chemical Romance brought The Black Parade 2026 Tour to Target Field in Minneapolis on August 24 for a night filled with music, theatrics and plenty of fire.

Sleater-Kinney opened the evening with an energetic set before My Chemical Romance took the stage around 8:35 p.m. From the opening moments, the show felt like much more than a traditional stadium concert. The costumes, characters, staging, lighting, smoke, fire and live musicians all helped create the world of The Black Parade.

The night began with “We’ll Meet Again” and “Over Fields,” featuring Lucy Joy Altus, before moving into “The End.,” “Dead!” and “This Is How I Disappear.” Gerard Way was completely committed to the theatrical side of the performance, and the costumes and staging made the concert feel like a story unfolding throughout the night.

The production was impressive. Fire and pyrotechnics filled the stage during some of the bigger moments, while smoke and dramatic lighting added to the darker atmosphere. The large-scale set and performers onstage made great use of the stadium setting.

One of the biggest moments of the night was “Welcome to the Black Parade.” As soon as the familiar piano notes began, Target Field erupted. Hearing thousands of people sing along made the song feel just as powerful as ever.

The live orchestration was another great addition to the show. It gave the music a fuller sound and worked especially well with the theatrical nature of the production. Lucy Joy Altus’ operatic vocals also added something different to the performance and fit perfectly with the dramatic style of the evening.

“I Don’t Love You,” “House of Wolves,” “Teenagers” and “Disenchanted” were other highlights from The Black Parade, along with “Famous Last Words,” which ended with an extended outro.

After the Black Parade portion of the show, the band continued with songs from throughout its career. “Blood” brought the performance to the B-stage before “Vampire Money” and “It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a f-ing Deathwish” kept the energy going.

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” was another huge crowd favorite and turned into one of the loudest sing-alongs of the night. “The World Is Ugly” provided a more emotional moment before “Helena” had Target Field singing along once again. The band closed the night with “Planetary (GO!),” ending the concert with one final burst of energy.

What I enjoyed most was how theatrical the entire show was. It felt like a rock concert and stage production combined. The costumes, characters, live music, fire, smoke and lighting all worked together and gave the performance its own identity.

My Chemical Romance could have simply played The Black Parade and relied on the popularity of the album, but they went much bigger. Nearly 20 years after its release, the music still connects with fans, and seeing it presented on this scale made for a memorable night at Target Field.

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