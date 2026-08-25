Photos: Antonisia (Nisi) Collins in PINOCCHIO at Children’s Theatre Company
Pinocchio will run from September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.
Children’s Theatre Company has released all new photos of Antonisia (Nisi) Collins in Pinocchio, the first production of the 2026-2027 Season, based on Carlo Collodi’s timeless classic. Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, Pinocchio will run from September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7pm. Check out the photos below!
The cast of Pinocchio features Antonisia (Nisi) Collins (member, CTC Core Company), Dean Holt* (member, CTC Core Company), Autumn Ness* (member, CTC Core Company), Reed Sigmund* (member, CTC Core Company), Chauncy Thomas* (member, CTC Core Company), and Victor Zupanc‡. The understudies for Pinocchio are Anya Naylor (member, CTC Acting Cohort) and Jeffrey Nolan (member, CTC Acting Cohort).
In addition to Greg Banks, the creative team and production staff for CTC’s production of Pinocchio includes Joseph Stanley (scenic designer), Mary Anna Culligan (costume designer), Rebecca Fuller Jensen (original lighting designer), Karin Olson (lighting designer), Victor Zupanc (composer/sound designer), Reid Rejsa (associate sound designer), Stacy McIntosh* (stage manager), Taylor Engel (assistant stage manager), and Jada B. Smith (stage management fellow).
Using only the tools of their trade—paint brushes, scaffolding, wallpaper rolls—five theatre painters inventively stage a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio’s quest to become a “real boy.” Get real answers to burning questions, like: How do he and Geppetto end up inside a whale? Will the good fairy actually fly? And what’s up with Pinocchio’s nose anyway? Discover the truth, amidst a few lies, in this music-filled play where Pinocchio learns empathy and accountability, things that truly bring a person to life.
CTC’s production of Pinocchio is recommended for ages 5-10. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $25.
Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph
Antonisia (Nisi) Collins
Antonisia (Nisi) Collins
Antonisia (Nisi) Collins
Antonisia (Nisi) Collins
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