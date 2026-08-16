Review: ED SHEERAN LOOP TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

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Ed SHeeran brought his LOOP Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday night for a show packed with hits, fan requests, new songs, and plenty of surprises.

The show started with “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You,” with Sheeran performing between the two stages before moving into “Shivers,” “Castle on the Hill,” “The A Team,” “Sapphire,” and “Don’t.” It was a strong opening that quickly showed off the different sides of Sheeran’s music, from his early acoustic work to his more recent pop songs.

One of the highlights came when Sheeran moved to the B stage for “Eyes Closed” and then took fan requests. He performed “Lego House,” “U.N.I.,” and “Supermarket Flowers,” giving the audience a chance to hear some songs that don't always make it into his setlist. “Supermarket Flowers” was especially emotional, with the stadium audience singing along.

“Give Me Love” followed before the show shifted into one of its most energetic sections.

Beoga joined Sheeran onstage for “Galway Girl,” “Nancy Mulligan,” “I Don’t Care,” “Old Phone,” “Camera,” and “Celestial.” Their appearance added a fun Irish influence to the show, and “Galway Girl” and “Nancy Mulligan” were particularly lively moments. The chemistry between Sheeran and Beoga made this section feel different from the rest of the concert and gave the audience another reason to get on their feet.

Sheeran then returned to the B stage for “Photograph,” followed by a medley of “Eastside,” “2002,” “Cold Water,” “Little Things,” and “Love Yourself.” It was a fun reminder of how many songs Sheeran has written, performed, or been involved with over the years.

“Thinking Out Loud” and “Perfect” slowed things down again, with “Perfect” turning into one of the biggest audience singalongs of the night. Hearing thousands of people sing the song together was one of those moments that made the size of U.S. Bank Stadium feel especially noticeable.

“I See Fire” kept the more stripped-down feel going before Sheeran returned to the A stage for “I’m a Mess” and “Bloodstream.” “Afterglow,” featuring an off-stage vocoder, gave the performance another change of pace before the encore.

The final three songs were “Shape of You,” “Azizam,” and “Bad Habits.” “Shape of You” immediately had the entire stadium moving, while “Azizam” brought one of Sheeran’s newer songs into the final stretch. “Bad Habits” closed out the night with plenty of energy.

One of the best things about seeing Sheeran live is watching how much he can do with a guitar, his voice, and his looping setup. Even in a stadium as large as U.S. Bank Stadium, the focus stayed largely on him and the music.

The setlist also did a good job of covering his career without feeling like a simple greatest-hits show. There were familiar favorites, newer songs, deeper cuts, fan requests, and the special appearance by Beoga. That variety kept the nearly three-hour show moving and gave longtime fans plenty to enjoy.

Ed SHeeran's Minneapolis stop was a fun mix of nostalgia and new music, with enough surprises to keep the night from feeling predictable. Between the fan-requested songs, Beoga's appearance, the massive singalongs, and the closing run of hits, it was a strong night for Sheeran fans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Ed SHeeran

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