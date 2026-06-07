Review: OPERA UNDER THE STARS at Waterworks Pavilion

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The June 6 performance of Opera Under the Stars at Water Works Pavilion offered exactly what audiences have come to expect from Overdressed Duo: a relaxed evening of high-quality music in an inviting outdoor setting.

Rather than presenting a full opera, the group assembled a wide-ranging program that moved comfortably between opera favorites and musical theater standards. The result was a concert that felt less like a formal recital and more like a community celebration of singing and storytelling.

The evening opened with the lively Brindisi from La Traviata, a fitting way to welcome the audience. Several Mozart selections followed, including music from Così fan tutte and Don Giovanni. These pieces gave the performers a chance to show both vocal skill and dramatic expression, particularly in the ensemble work.

Guest artists Alexis Reed and David Walton blended well with the core company, while new member Jordan Buchholtz made a confident debut. The chemistry among the singers was evident throughout the night, especially in the duets and larger ensemble numbers.

One of the program's strengths was its variety. After the Mozart set, the audience was treated to selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Songs such as "In My Own Little Corner" and "Ten Minutes Ago" brought a lighter, more playful mood, while the "Fight Songs" segment shifted gears with memorable numbers from Wicked and Rent. Hearing these songs alongside operatic repertoire highlighted the common thread of strong storytelling through music.

Following intermission, the performers turned to Offenbach's Les contes d'Hoffmann. The famous "Doll Song" was one of the evening's standout moments, combining humor, character, and vocal fireworks. Later, the beautiful "Barcarolle" provided one of the concert's most lyrical and atmospheric moments.

The "Love Songs of Opera" segment featured a collection of familiar favorites. "O mio babbino caro" drew an especially warm response from the audience, while selections from La Traviata and Don Pasquale showcased the singers' ability to communicate emotion without the benefit of costumes or staging.

The concert closed with music from The Sound of Music, a choice that seemed perfectly suited to the outdoor venue. Audience members could be seen smiling along to "My Favorite Things," and "Edelweiss" provided a gentle, heartfelt ending to the evening.

What continues to make Opera Under the Stars successful is its accessibility. There is no pressure to know the plots, composers, or historical background. People can simply bring a lawn chair, enjoy a summer evening, and experience great music. Judging by the audience's enthusiastic response, Overdressed Duo's formula continues to resonate.

For more upcoming performances, please visit Overdressed Duos website here.

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