Review: TIM MCGRAW PAWN SHOP GUITAR TOUR at Target Field

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Tim McGRaw brought his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday night, joined by Timothy Wayne, 49 Winchester, Lady A and The Chicks.

Timothy Wayne opened the show, followed by 49 Winchester. Lady A was next with a set that included “Downtown,” “American Honey,” “I Run to You,” “Bartender” and “Need You Now.” Their harmonies were a highlight, especially during “Need You Now,” which had the crowd singing along.

The Chicks followed with a mix of newer songs and favorites including “Wide Open Spaces,” “Cowboy Take Me Away” and “Not Ready to Make Nice.” Natalie Maines sounded great, while Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer were just as impressive throughout the set.

McGraw started his set with an acoustic portion featuring songs like “Just to See You Smile,” “Where the Green Grass Grows,” “My Best Friend,” “Down on the Farm” and “Don’t Take the Girl.” It was a nice way to start the show and gave the crowd a chance to sing along to some of his older hits.

The full band eventually joined him, picking up the energy with “Real Good Man,” “Indian Outlaw,” “Something Like That” and “Southern Girl.” McGraw worked newer songs into the set while still giving longtime fans plenty of familiar favorites.

“I Like It, I Love It” was another big sing-along, while “Live Like You Were Dying” was one of the best moments of the night.

McGraw returned for an encore that included “The Cowboy in Me,” “Humble and Kind” and “Truck Yeah,” ending a long night of music at Target Field.

With Timothy Wayne, 49 Winchester, Lady A and The Chicks all on the bill, the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour gave fans a lot of music before McGraw even took the stage. By the end of the night, McGraw showed why, after more than 30 years, his songs continue to bring country music fans together.

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