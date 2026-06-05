Review: HOME, I'M DARLING at Lyric Arts

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At first glance, Home, I'm Darling looks like a light comedy wrapped in vintage charm. The dresses are immaculate, the kitchen gleams, and Judy seems perfectly content playing the role of a 1950s housewife. But Laura Wade's Olivier Award-winning play quickly reveals itself to be about much more than nostalgia and retro fashion.

Directed by Scott Ford, this production draws the audience into Judy's carefully constructed world, where every detail has been chosen to recreate an idealized version of the past. Kendra Mueller gives an engaging performance as Judy, capturing both her enthusiasm for the lifestyle and the growing unease that develops as maintaining the fantasy becomes increasingly difficult.

Kyler Chase works well opposite Mueller as Johnny, Judy's husband, who supports her unusual lifestyle but struggles with the practical realities that come with it. Their relationship feels genuine, and much of the play's emotional weight comes from watching the two navigate the widening gap between fantasy and real life.

The supporting cast helps keep the story moving and provides some of the show's strongest comedic moments. Siri Hellerman, Patti Hynes-McCarthy, Izzy Maxwell, and Charlie Morgan each bring distinct personalities to the stage, challenging Judy's choices while offering their own perspectives on happiness, independence, and modern relationships.

One of the production's greatest strengths is its visual appeal. Greg Vanselow's scenic design creates a picture-perfect mid-century home, while Sarah Christenson's costumes look as though they stepped straight out of a 1950s magazine advertisement. The design elements work together to create a world that is attractive enough to make audiences understand why Judy is drawn to it in the first place.

What makes Home, I'm Darling memorable, however, is that it resists simple conclusions. The play doesn't mock Judy for her choices, nor does it celebrate them uncritically. Instead, it asks why people become attached to certain ideas of the past and whether those ideals can ever truly exist outside of fantasy.

At just over two hours, including a 15-minute intermission, the production moves at a steady pace and keeps the audience invested. There are plenty of laughs along the way, but the questions raised by the script linger long after the final curtain.

More than a comedy about vintage living, Home, I'm Darling is a thoughtful examination of identity, relationships, and the tension between the lives we imagine and the lives we actually live. This production captures both the humor and the heart of Wade's script, making for an enjoyable and surprisingly relevant evening of theatre.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are by Molly Jay

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