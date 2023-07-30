VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타)

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has released a trailer for Cookin' (also known as Nanta 난타) the international smash-hit sensation from South Korea that will be playing at CTC in the fall of 2023. The Minneapolis premiere engagement Cookin' at CTC is the production's only Midwest stop in 2023-2024 touring season.  

Check out a first look at the production below!

With a crazy deadline looming near, four frenzied chefs turn their kitchen into a dynamic, veggies-flying-everywhere performance as Korean samulnori drumming and martial arts take center stage. During this outlandish cooking competition, the chefs put on a masterful display of percussive food chopping, knife throwing, pot banging, and fire-blowing wizardry that will make you laugh, scream in delight, and even beg for a chance to sample their food. Get ready to stomp your feet and clap your hands for a show that's truly Cookin'! 

Cookin' is the longest-running show in South Korea's history (over 1.48 million people have attended performances), and has performed in more than 60 countries throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

Cookin' will play from September 12-October 22, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/cookin or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.    

Cookin' is proudly sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co.  

“We are thrilled to bring the international sensation Cookin' to our audiences in Minnesota,” said CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. “This dynamic and hilarious show has delighted audiences around the world with its virtuosic percussion, incredible comedy and amazing physicality. We cannot wait for you to experience the joy and exuberance of Cookin'!"

“I can't wait to meet the audience in Minnesota at a prestigious theatre like Children's Theatre Company,” said Cookin' Director Seung-Whan Song. “I hope you will feel the freedom from the unique rhythm of Korea and, through the comedy on stage, also feel the great pleasure of getting away from your daily life.”  

The performers for Cookin' are Ho Yeoul Sul, Changhwan Ko, Min Goo Jung, Hyejin Song, and Jung Hwan Hyun. Dong Keun Lee and Kyuna Kim are the understudies.  

The creative team for Cookin' includes  Seung-Whan Song (Artistic Director/Producer), Kwangho Lee (Producer),  Dong Jun Lee (Composer), Kicheol Cho (Percussion Director), Oksoon Kang (Choreographer), Dongwoo Park (Scenic Designer), Sookjin Seo (Scenic Designer), Jonghwa Park (Lighting Designer), Yunyoung Koo (Lighting Designer), Kiyoung Kim (Sound Designer), Heeju Kim (Costume Designer), Kyewhan Park (Martial Arts), Jungwoo Kim (Magic Tricks), Yosub Choi (Cooking Skills), Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Creative Consultant), and Cheol Ki Choi (Associate Director).  

The production staff for Cookin' includes Young Eun Park (Production Supervisor), Daehui Yun (Technical Director/Stage Manager), Hoon Young Kim (Lighting Director), and Hyuna Park (Sound Director).  

Ticket Information  

Tickets to Cookin' may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/cookin or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.    

School groups interested in attending Cookin' can contact schools@childrenstheatre.org for more information.  

Cookin' has a run time of 90 minutes with no intermission.  

This production is best enjoyed all ages. Lap passes are available for children 3 years and younger.  




