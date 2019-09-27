VIDEO: First Look At SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN At Stages Theatre Company

Spookley the Square Pumpkin sprouts up this autumn at Stages Theatre Company, September 27 - October 27, 2019! When Spookley arrives in the pumpkin patch he is teased by all the other pumpkins because of his odd shape. Even after his new friends-the boisterous spiders Edgar, Allen and Poe-try to convince him to run for the Pick of the Patch contest, Spookley still isn't sure he has what it takes. However, a threatening storm may just give Spookley the inspiration to discover his own worth. This imaginative puppetry extravaganza filled with memorable music returns this fall to encourage everyone to "dare to be square!"

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/omX9bkvHplU

Stage play by Joe Troiano

Based on the film "Spookley the Square Pumpkin" by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes and the book "The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin" by Joe Troiano

Lyrics by Joe Troiano

Music composed and arranged by Jeffrey Zahn

© Holiday Hill Enterprises, LLC

CAST: Claire Chapman (Edgar), Lynnea Doublette (Bobo), Sophie Farrell (Spookley), David Gamache (Big Tom & Little Tom), Amy Horn (Lala), Chloe Johanson (Hay), Miles Johnson (Allen), Liam O'Mara (Poe), Matt Ouren (Jack), Lilie Rankin (Mimi) and Hayley Mullins (Understudy Spookley)

CREATIVE & PRODUCTION TEAM: ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Sandy Boren-Barrett, DIRECTOR - Cody R Braudt, STAGE MANAGER - Sandriea White, PROPS DESIGNER - Marc Berg, SET DESIGNER - Sarah Brandner, MUSIC DIRECTOR - James Lekatz, COSTUME SUPERVISOR - Christa Ludwig, LIGHTING DESIGNER - Karin Olson, COSTUME & MAKE-UP DESIGNER - Lori Opsal, TECH DIRECTOR - Alan Pagel, PRODUCTION MANAGER - Melanie Salmon-Peterson





