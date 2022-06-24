Tickets to SIX At The Ordway Center For The Performing Arts On Sale Now

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tickets for the electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are now on sale. The Broadway musical will run for 16 performances at the Ordway, beginning Oct. 25 - Nov. 6, 2022. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Ordway.org.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX had a sold-out pre-Broadway run at the Ordway in 2019 and is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in New York City. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

SIX will be the opening show of Broadway @ the Ordway 2022-2023, which also includes Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Nov. 30 - Dec. 31, 2022), A Soldier's Play (Feb. 8 - Feb. 12, 2023) and My Fair Lady (March 21 - March 25, 2023).

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design) and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran, music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton, and United States music supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA, with original U.S. casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is the general manager, Sam Levy is the associate producer and Lucas McMahon is the U.S. executive producer.

SIX is produced in the U.S. by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

ABOUT BROADWAY @ THE ORDWAY

Broadway @ the Ordway provides an unparalleled entertainment experience of Broadway favorites, local artist spotlights, classic titles and new, never-seen-here-before productions. The Ordway is one of the only places in America where audiences can experience touring Broadway shows presented side-by-side with Broadway-caliber musicals produced right here in the Twin Cities, custom-made for Minnesota audiences.

ABOUT THE ORDWAY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Ordway is the arts epicenter of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one of the leading nonprofit performing arts centers in the country. Founded on the belief that performing arts should be wide-ranging and accessible to all, the Ordway is home to a variety of performances that encompass the finest in Broadway musicals, concerts, dance and vocal artists. The Ordway serves thousands of children each year through its education programs and presents the annual Flint Hills Family Festival. Known as the most comfortable place to catch a show in Minnesota, the Ordway includes a magnificent 1,900-seat Music Theater, a state-of-the-art 1,100-seat Concert Hall and spacious lobbies. The Ordway is a proud member of the Arts Partnership, a collaboration comprising the Ordway, Minnesota Opera, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club. The Ordway aims to reflect the communities it serves and address barriers to ensure everyone can experience the power of the performing arts.