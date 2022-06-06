Tickets for WICKED at the Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale This Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that Wicked, Minneapolis' most popular musical will return to Minneapolis this summer to kick off the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

Tickets for the return engagement of Wicked go on sale at HennepinTheatreTrust.org on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $54. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Wicked features a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked.

Now the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.