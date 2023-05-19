Theatre Pro Rata Reveals Two Productions As Part of 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By:
Theatre Pro Rata has announced two upcoming productions. Learn more below!

Theatre Pro Rata has announced two upcoming productions. Learn more below!

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Theatre Pro Rata is producing Bernhardt/Hamlet written by Theresa Rebeck at The Crane Theater this September under the direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern.

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses - and then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

About the Author

In 2011, Theresa Rebeck was named one of the 150 Fearless Women in the World by Newsweek. She has had more than a dozen plays produced in New York, including Omnium Gatherum (co-writer), for which she was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and the New York Times has referred to Rebeck as "one of her generation's major talents." She has taught at Brandeis and Columbia and lives in Brooklyn with her family.

Opening: Friday, September 29, 2023. Closing: Saturday, October 14, 2023. Specific dates TBA.

The Language Archive

written by Julia Cho

"In a moment of sadness, sitting on the last, lowest note, she knew they both saw the fragility of their marriage when he said 'Maybe we should try ballroom dancing.'"

- George, The Language Archive

Playing April 5 - 20, 2024

Theatre Pro Rata is producing The Language Archive written by Julia Cho at The Crane Theater April 2024 under the direction of Nicole Marie Wilder.

George is a man consumed with preserving and documenting the dying languages of far-flung cultures. Closer to home, though, language is failing him. He doesn't know what to say to his wife, Mary, to keep her from leaving him, and he doesn't recognize the deep feelings that his lab assistant, Emma, has for him.

About the Author

Julia Cho's plays include Durango, The Winchester House, and 99 Histories. Her work has been produced at The Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, South Coast Repertory, New York Theatre Workshop, Theater Mu, among others. Honors include the 2005 Barrie Stavis Award, the 2005 Claire Tow Award for Emerging Artists, and the 2004 L. Arnold Weissberger Award. An alumna of the Juilliard School and NYU's Graduate Dramatic Writing Program, Julia also served as a resident playwright at New Dramatists.

Opening: Friday, April 5, 2024. Closing: Saturday, April 20, 2024. Specific dates TBA.




Recommended For You