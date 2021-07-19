Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Pro Rata Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Next Month With THE CONVENT OF PLEASURE

pixeltracker

The production runs August 5-15, 2021.

Jul. 19, 2021  
Theatre Pro Rata Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Next Month With THE CONVENT OF PLEASURE

Theatre Pro Rata is producing The Convent of Pleasure as part of the 2021 Minnesota Fringe Festival, performing at the Wood Lake Nature Center Amphitheater. Originally penned in 1668 by Margaret "Mad Madge" Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle, this production is a rollicking new adaptation by Heather Meyer, directed by Nicole Marie Wilder, and features a cast and crew of all female artists.

A wealthy heiress rejects societal pressure to take a husband by building a cloistered utopia for unmarried women where they vow to live unencumbered lives according to the heiress's "principles of pleasure."

Opening: Thursday, August 5 @ 7:00 p.m.
Closing: Sunday, August 15 @ 7:00 p.m.

Duration: 90 minutes, no intermission

Tickets ($10 with a $3 reservation fee and $5 Fringe button) must be purchased in advance from the Minnesota Fringe Festival online: https://minnesotafringe.org/2021-show-information/the-convent-of-pleasure

The production runs at Wood Lake Nature Center Amphitheater, 6710 Lake Shore Drive South, Richfield, MN 55423.


Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You

  • Omaha Community Playhouse to Host Theatre Props Garage Sale
  • Omaha Community Playhouse Celebrates 2020/21 Season Volunteers During Virtual Awards Night Event
  • Omaha Performing Arts Presents Sammy Figueroa Latin Jazz Ensemble July 8th
  • Sneezy to Perform Live With Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal