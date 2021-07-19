Theatre Pro Rata Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Next Month With THE CONVENT OF PLEASURE

Theatre Pro Rata is producing The Convent of Pleasure as part of the 2021 Minnesota Fringe Festival, performing at the Wood Lake Nature Center Amphitheater. Originally penned in 1668 by Margaret "Mad Madge" Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle, this production is a rollicking new adaptation by Heather Meyer, directed by Nicole Marie Wilder, and features a cast and crew of all female artists.

A wealthy heiress rejects societal pressure to take a husband by building a cloistered utopia for unmarried women where they vow to live unencumbered lives according to the heiress's "principles of pleasure."

Opening: Thursday, August 5 @ 7:00 p.m.

Closing: Sunday, August 15 @ 7:00 p.m.

Duration: 90 minutes, no intermission

Tickets ($10 with a $3 reservation fee and $5 Fringe button) must be purchased in advance from the Minnesota Fringe Festival online: https://minnesotafringe.org/2021-show-information/the-convent-of-pleasure

The production runs at Wood Lake Nature Center Amphitheater, 6710 Lake Shore Drive South, Richfield, MN 55423.