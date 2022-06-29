Theatre 55 Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Next Month

Theatre 55, the company dedicated to elder artists, is returning to Caponi Art Park for a concert version of Jesus Christ Superstar 50 years after its first U.S. performances.

The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as "Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Gethsemane." Fans who saw last year's Hair will once again get to sing along with Theatre 55's elder performers in this exciting concert version of the beloved rock opera. The production is directed by Theatre 55 Founder/Artistic Director, Richard Hitchler, with music direction by Raymond Berg, and choreography by Patricia Brown. The cast is headed by Van Nixon as Jesus, Beverly Tipton Hammond as Mary Magdalene, and Gary David Keast as Judas. Lawrence Hutera, who wowed audiences as Dr. Frank N Furter in Theatre 55's recent production of The Rocky Horror Show has the iconic role of King Herod.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets available at theatre55.org Individual tickets: $15 Carpool (3-6 patrons arriving in the same vehicle): $30.00

PERFORMANCE DATES for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Friday, July 15. 7:00pm Saturday, July 16. 7:00pm Sunday, July 17. 5:00pm Friday, July 22. 7:00pm Saturday, July 23. 7:00pm Sunday, July 24. 5:00pm

Theatre 55 was formed with the purpose of developing lifelong learning through theatre performance and education. Our vision is to enrich the lives of elders as artists, audiences, and lifelong learners through theatrical performance and education. Theatre 55 aims to produce high-energy, impactful productions utilizing the senior artists of our community. We strive to engage with vibrant seniors living throughout the Twin Cities and beyond through classes, workshops, showcases, and performance. Theatre 55 is fiscally sponsored through Springboard for the Arts.