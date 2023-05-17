Theater Latte Da Celebrates 25th Anniversary With TWENTY-FIVE YEARS OF SHOWSTOPPERS Gala

Theater Latté Da and more than 400 friends, artists and patrons will gather at Quincy Hall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, for the TWENTY-FIVE YEARS OF SHOWSTOPPERS GALA, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Twin Cities' foremost producer of new and reimagined musical theater.

Funds raised during the evening will support the organization's mission to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience-exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. The evening will also include a dedicated giving opportunity around the launch of the fundraising campaign for NEXT 25x25, TLD's 5-year initiative to develop 25 new musicals by the end of 2025.

Directed by Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, with music direction by Theater Latté Da co-founder Denise Prosek, the three-act program will feature songs spanning the company's 25-year history, performed by a cast of favorite Latté Da artists including Phinehas Bynum, Erin Capello, Erin Nicole Farsté, Jennifer Grimm, Britta Ollmann and Matt Riehle. The evening also includes an extensive silent auction and a delicious array of food and beverage.

The Showstoppers Gala is chaired by Les Bendtsen, leading a committee that includes John Arechar, Jean Hartman, Lisa Hoene, Tom Knabel, Kate Lawson, Jim Matejcek, Penny Meier, Bill Venne, Janis Verruso, Fremajane Wolfson and Adam Yust.

2023 Gala Sponsors include platinum sponsors ClearPath Wealth Management and RBC Global Asset Management, gold sponsors CRAVE Catering and Stagetime Productions, entertainment sponsor Lisa Hoene, and Clickbid sponsor BankCherokee.

While the event is sold out, additional information is available at latteda.org/gala.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in the 2022-23 season, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org

NEXT 25X25 is Theater Latté Da's commitment to cultivate 25 new musicals, or plays with music, by the end of 2025. Under the leadership of Elissa Adams, Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Work, this initiative is rooted in the belief that it is the responsibility of the regional theater not only to speak to audiences today, but to contribute to the dramatic canon of tomorrow. Theater Latté Da's robust platform of new work development programs includes commissions, workshops, residencies, our annual NEXT Festival and our NEXT Generation Commission.Since its founding in 1998, the company has always found ways to bring artists together to create new work, resulting in seventeen world premieres. World premiere productions include Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, We Shall Someday, Christmas at the Local, A Christmas Carole Petersen, Five Points, C., To Let Go and Fall, Knock!, Bankrupt City Ballad, Underneath the Lintel, Lullaby, Steerage Song, New York Musical Shorts, Passage of Dreams, and Oh $#!% I'm Turning Into My Mother.