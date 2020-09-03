Theater Latté Da Announces Online Benefit In Support Of Artists

Theater Latté Da announces its first online benefit, Thursday, October 1.

Theater Latté Da announces its first online benefit, Thursday, October 1 at 7PM CDT. 100% of the funds raised will go directly into the hands of theater artists. The event raises crucial funds to support NEXT Up, Theater Latté Da's intensive new works laboratory launched in May 2020. The online event is free to watch, though registration is required. Tickets are also on sale now to become a Benefit Producer. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.latteda.org/benefit.

The benefit will feature special appearances by Theater Latté Da artists including special appearances by Sasha Andreev, Greg Angel, Corissa Bussian, Cat Brindisi, Dorian Brooke, David Darrow, Jay Owen Eisenberg, Jendeen Forberg, Jason Hansen, Michelle de Joya, Ryan Lee, Ann Michels, Nora Montañez, Tod Petersen, Dan Piering, T. Mychael Rambo, Jon-Michael Reese, Matthew Riehle, Andre Shoals, Martín Solá, Elly Stahlke, Jessica Staples, Sonja Thompson, Alejandro Vega, Regina Marie Williams, and Sally Wingert. The event is produced by the creative team of Peter Rothstein, Denise Prosek, and Kelli Foster Warder. The video production is by Michael Hanisch of Mind the Mind Productions and Lucas Wells of Wells Film and Photo.

"Our online benefit is key to ensuring that we are able to cultivate the future of new musical theatre, by investing in its creators," shares Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. "100% of the funds generated from our online benefit will go to playwrights, composers, lyricists, actors, musicians, directors, music directors, designers and choreographers. Writing is one of the few things theater artists can do safely during this time; we want to build a pipeline of new musicals and plays with music to share with Minnesota audiences when we can all safely gather again."

In March 2020, Theater Latté Da closed the Ritz Theater to the public before the opening night performance of LA BOHÈME. The company launched NEXT Up, an intensive new works laboratory investing in the future of new musical theater. The initiative is providing a way for the company to meet this moment in the face of a pandemic which has financially crippled the performing arts community. NEXT Up provides writers with the resources and funds to develop new stories, new music, that will help us navigate and find meaning in our rapidly changing world--a world grappling with unprecedented health challenges and confronting racial injustice.

New work has always been a part of the Theater Latté Da's DNA. Since 2012, the company has further prioritized the support of new musicals and plays with music through its NEXT program including commissions, workshops, the NEXT Festival, and world premieres. In lieu of a 2020-2021 production season, the company is commiting its resources to supporting playwrights, composers and lyricists.

Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org.

