The Arts Partnership Presents ORDWAY INSIDE OUT: Schubert's The Great C Major Symphony

This weekend, the four Arts Partnership organizations – Minnesota Opera, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) and Schubert Club – will continue to present Ordway Inside Out, an initiative that utilizes digital technology to dramatically increase access to artistic programming in Saint Paul by screening free performances on a giant 23' x 13' video wall in Rice Park. Audiences are invited to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy food from local food trucks while watching this free screening.

Ordway Inside Out is co-created and shared with our community in coordination with both the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance and Saint Paul Parks Conservancy.

This weekend, audiences can experience a free presentation of an SPCO concert filmed during the 2023.24 season:

THE SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. – rain date Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m.)

Schubert's The Great C Major Symphony with Richard Egarr

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra's Artistic Partner Richard Egarr returns to escort audiences on a musical journey that contrasts darkness and light. The overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's beloved opera, The Magic Flute, calls upon the power of truth, love, and beauty to conquer the darkness while The Unanswered Question, Charles Ives' riddle-like work, features a contemplative trumpet solo asking the “eternal question.” The Great Major C, Franz Schubert's monumental symphony begins reverently before being enriched with many moments of ecstatic joy. Fans of brass will love this fanfare-filled program.

