THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Artistry in Bloomington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artistry will continue its 2024 season with THE SOUND OF MUSIC, one of the most beloved musicals of all time!

The Sound of Music is the final collaboration of the most successful American musical theatre duo of the 20th century, Rodgers and Hammerstein. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide and the motion picture version remains the most popular movie musical of all time.

The inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate, Maria, who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music, joy and generosity of spirit to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The family's narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

“This is one of the great American musicals, with a story of courage, resilience, and joy that resonates in 2024 as much as it did in 1959,” says Director Max Wojtanowicz. “So many of us love the movie for so many reasons, and I can't wait to collaborate with this team of artists to create a version of this play -- live and in living color -- that will inspire Artistry audiences to discover new reasons to love The Sound of Music!”

The Sound of Music features a tremendous cast of performers including Sheena Janson Kelley (Children's Theater Company, Theater Mu, Ten Thousand Things) as Maria, Rodolfo Nieto* (Theater Latté Da's award-winning All is Calm, Asolo Rep) as Captain von Trapp and Susan Hofflander* (Lyric Opera of Chicago, Minnesota Opera, Skylight Opera) as Mother Abbess plus Kiko Laureano*, Berto Borroto, Phinehas Bynum, Stephanie Cousins, Noah Hynick, Jenny LeDoux, David Lohman, Quinn Masterson, Chris Paulson, Kaoru Shoji, Jillian Sjoquist and Lisa Vogel. *Denotes Member of Actor's Equity Association.

Our student actors include Junia Morrow (Children's Theater Company, History Theatre) as Liesl and Liam Beck-O'Sullivan (Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Children's Theater Company, Minnesota Opera) as Rolf with Tate Ashcraft, Aliya Bailey, Maeve Finn, Joey Lavine, Sam Patterson, Mari Peterson-Hilleque, Frida Ross, Eve Scharback, Ingrid Wolter, Eli Zimmerman and introducing Matea Cordova Stuart as Gretl.

The creative team is led by Twin Cities favorite Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie, Ordway, Theater Latté Da) as Director with Raymond Berg (Musical Director), Gabrielle Dominique (Choreographer), and Kelli Foster Warder (Producer). The production team features the creative talents of Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Nat Koch-Smith (Costume Designer), Britt Hilton (Hair & Makeup Designer), Will Rafferty (Technical Director), and Katie Phillips (Scenic & Properties Designer, Production Manager).