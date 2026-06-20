THE MOUSETRAP By Agatha Christie To Be Presented By Theatre L'homme Dieu

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Theatre L'Homme Dieu will present world class theatre and music in its 272-seat Bursch Family Hall. For 66 years Theatre L'Homme Dieu has become indispensable to the vibrancy and allure of the Lakes Area by presenting exceptional and entertaining theatre and music.

The Mousetrap is the world's longest running play, from the 'Queen of Crime' herself, Agatha Christie. After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. Will the murderer's identity be revealed before they can strike again?

The Mousetrap is directed by Craig Johnson, featuring Hanna Marie Olson (Mollie Ralston), Elijah Leer (Giles Ralston), Nate Turcotte (Christopher Wren), Bonni Allen (Mrs. Boyle), David Coral (Major Metcalf), Isa Grofsorean (Miss Casewell), Ryan Robert Nelson (Mr. Paravicini) and Erich Feist (Sgt. Trotter). The show features designs by A. Emily Heaney (Costumes), Lucas Granholm (Lighting), Justin Hooper (Scenic) and Zach Curtis (Sound), and is stage managed by Mel Denison.

Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP is set to run from June 23 -27. THE MOUSETRAP will be performed for six performances only: Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Thursday matinees at 1:30. Performances are in Theatre L'Homme Dieu's Bursch Family Hall, located at 1875 County Road 120 NE in Alexandria, Minnesota. Single tickets are $40 and are now available online at Theatre L'Homme Dieu's website and by calling the box office at 320-846-3150.

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