Video: COME FROM AWAY Set Timelapse at Guthrie Theater

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A new timelapse video from the Guthrie Theater documents the transformation of the McGuire Proscenium Stage into the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland for the company's current production of COME FROM AWAY. The clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at the scenic construction process, with the set taking shape in compressed time across the footage.

COME FROM AWAY features book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The musical is based on the true story of the Newfoundland town that opened its doors to nearly 7,000 airline passengers whose flights were diverted to Gander in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The show has become one of the most celebrated musicals of the past decade since its Broadway debut.

The Guthrie production runs on the McGuire Proscenium Stage through August 9. The scenic design seen in the timelapse is the work of Edward E. Haynes Jr. The production is directed by Kent Gash, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

For more on the Guthrie's production, including a look at the cast and creative team, see BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

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