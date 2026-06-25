Review: SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

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I was excited to be at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul on June 24 for the opening U.S. show of Lionel Richie's Sing a Song All Night Long tour. With Earth, Wind & Fire opening the night, it felt like a celebration of some of the greatest music of the last several decades before Lionel even took the stage.

Earth, Wind & Fire got the crowd warmed up right away. Their energy was incredible, and it was hard not to dance along. By the time Lionel Richie came out, the arena was more than ready.

Lionel opened with "Hello," and the crowd instantly sang along. It was one of those moments where everyone knew every word. Throughout the night he seemed genuinely happy to be in Saint Paul and mentioned several times how excited he was to be kicking off the U.S. tour here. It felt like he appreciated the warm welcome he received from the Minnesota crowd.

The set leaned heavily into the classics, which was exactly what most people came to hear. "Running With the Night" got things moving early, while "Easy," "My Love," "Penny Lover," and "Stuck on You" brought back a lot of memories for longtime fans. The Commodores songs were some of the highlights for me, especially "Sail On" and "Three Times a Lady." Hearing thousands of people singing along made those songs feel just as special today as when they were first released.

The crowd really came alive during "Dancing on the Ceiling" and "Jump." People were out of their seats, dancing in the aisles, and just having a great time. It was one of those concerts where you could look around and see smiles everywhere.

Unfortunately, about an hour into his set, Lionel appeared to become ill and was unable to continue as planned. It was disappointing because everyone wanted the night to keep going, but considering the circumstances, he still put on a great show and gave fans a lot to enjoy. Most importantly, we hope he gets plenty of rest and makes a quick recovery.

Even though the concert ended earlier than expected, it was still a memorable night. Saint Paul had the honor of hosting the first U.S. stop of the tour, and the audience gave Lionel a warm sendoff. Here's hoping he's feeling better soon and can continue bringing these songs to fans across the country.

All photos are credit to Jared Fessler

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