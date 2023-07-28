THE GREAT GATSBY Comes To The Luminary Arts Center This September

Get ready for the most exciting party in town. The 1920s roar back to life as Collide's hit production returns to the stage.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

THE GREAT GATSBY Comes To The Luminary Arts Center This September

Collide Theatrical's season opens with The Great Gatsby at The Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis. The Great Gatsby will run September 29–October 15, 2023, Thurs–Sun for 11 total performances.

Get ready for the most exciting party in town. The 1920s roar back to life as Collide's hit production returns to the stage. Bursting with passion and drama, the blockbuster American novel is brought to life through dance and live music. Extravagant parties, glitz, and glamor surround the life of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby. But as the sparkling facade of his world begins to slip, a world full of tragedy, loneliness, and despair is exposed.

"Not unlike modern-day social media influencers, Jay Gatsby reinvents himself to increase his self-worth through money and materialism," said Regina Peluso, Artistic Director of Collide Theatrical Dance Company. "I'm looking forward to reimagining this story once again through a modern lens. By creating an inclusive world that reflects America today, we can hold up a mirror to the tragedy and hope encased in our society."

Individual tickets available at Click Here or call 651-395-7903. For group discounts and questions please email Grace@collidetheatrical.org. VIP: $55.00* (Includes reserved seating and a gift bag.); Adult General Admission: $45.00; Seniors: $40.00 (age 62+); Students: $34.00 (under 18)

CAST: Patrick Jeffrey (Gatsby), Brittany Brown (Daisy Buchanan), Jarod Boltjes (Tom Buchanan), Nathan Huberty (Nick Carraway), Renee Guittar (Myrtle), Noah Coon (George) and Javan MnGrezzo (Jordan). Dancers Elayna Sitzman, Gabriella Trentacoste, Johanna Engebretson, and Rylee Flaherty round out the ensemble. Vocalists Lynnea Doublette and Ben Siglin will lead the live band directed by Ben Larson.

CREATIVES: Created by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso and Co-Directed by Peluso and Heather Brockman. With Mike Grogan (Lighting Design), Sarah Bauer (Stage Manager), Ben Larson (Music Director), Robin McIntyre (Set Design), and Renee Guittar (Assistant Choreographer/Dance Captain).

 




