Steven C Gives a Solo Piano Concert at The Commodore

Performances are at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13 at The Commodore, 79 Western Ave., Saint Paul.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Steven C will perform an intimate solo piano concert at the Commodore in October. Pianist, composer, and recording artist Steven C. Anderson (Steven C), returns to the elegant Commodore for his sixth Cathedral Hill concert series, to launch the release of his new CD, Retrospect. The Art of Solo Piano.

Accompanying vocal guest artists: Jillian Gubash and Jack Cassidy

(fan nickname, "Jack and Jill on the Hill"), along with Grammy-award winning Pat Donohue on acoustic guitar.

The concert will be in the larger room of The Commodore and the cash bar will be open. Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. Purchase your $20 tickets on Click Here Quantity is limited.

More than a night of emotive-storytelling with his nine-foot Grand Bösendorfer, Steven C will be weaving in hints of a big shift in his life for listeners tuned in to the subtleties. The 14-piece music set of Retrospect: The Art of Solo Piano, concludes with a tribute to George Winston. Winston's legacy remains in his solo piano recordings and his 17 studio albums released before his passing . The Retrospect CD can be purchased at this concert.

Selling over 2 million albums with over 80 million streams per year across all digital platforms, Steven C can give listeners an entirely new perspective on the music they all know and love. His talent goes beyond his classical training, evoking pure emotion and showcasing remarkable creativity.

Find links to videos, music, licensing , and sheet music at w﻿ww.stevencmusic.com




