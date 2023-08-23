Stages Theatre Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Stages Theatre Company will to celebrate 40 years of providing professional, educational, and entertaining quality theatre performed "by kids for kids". According to the Hopkins based theatre for young audiences, this year is "A Season to Celebrate" featuring a diverse blend of plays and musicals focusing on growing friendships, new beginnings, and endless ways to celebrate who you are! The 2023-24 Season is sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

There is much to celebrate this season: the audience, the community, and the history are all reasons for celebration. Stages Theatre Company has grown from serving 6,000 people in 1984 to more than 145,000 today. The circle has grown and continues to get wider, by radically welcoming theatre, and empowering young people to create a positive influence in their world.

The shows selected are a celebration and reflection of all things Stages Theatre Company. Artistic Director, Sandy Boren-Barrett offers a glimpse into creating this anniversary season when she said -

"When I consider the life cycle of a forty-year-old arts organization that serves young people, it is humbling. You learn along the way and not unlike raising a child, you do what you think is right, try to lead by example, invest time and energy into them, all the while trying to balance what is best for them with what is just plain FUN!"

2023-2024 SEASON PRODUCTIONS:

THE DAY YOU BEGIN

In Collaboration with Threads Dance Project.

September 29-October 22, 2023 (All Ages)

Regional Premiere! It's not easy to take those first steps into a place where nobody really knows you, but somehow you do it. With the start of school and new beginnings looming, National Book Award Winner Jacqueline Woodson's heartwarming musical celebrates the courage it takes to make new friends, hear new stories, and see your own magic in the world.

SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN

October 6-29, 2023 (All Ages)

Spookley, who is teased for being the only square pumpkin on Holiday Hill Farm, doesn't believe a square pumpkin could ever win 'Pick of the Patch'. But when a storm hits, he is the only one who can save the day! With the help of his friends, Spookley learns what makes him different is what makes him special.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

A tribute to the first production Stages Theatre Company produced 40 years ago in 1984.

November 17-December 27, 2023 (All Ages)

A wintry evening changes two lives forever. Through love, and with the help of an enchanted collection of characters, they discover that true beauty comes from within. Based on the animated movie, this Tony award winning Broadway musical celebrates the importance of family. Share this timeless tale with the ones you love this holiday season!

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL

January 26-February 25, 2024 (All Ages)

Stages Theatre Company brings you a world premiere new musical adaptation of the wildly popular, laugh out loud funny, Dragons Love Tacos. Join us for the party of the year, because after all, the only thing Dragons love more than parties, or tacos, is TACO PARTIES!!

THE NAME JAR

In Collaboration with Theater Mu.

March 22-April 14, 2024 (Ages 5 and up)

World premiere! Unhei has moved from Korea to America with her family and has started a new school. When the kids struggle with her name, she wonders if she should choose a new one to fit in. Her classmates decide to help out by filling a glass jar with names for her to pick from, but will any of them fit? The Name Jar is a celebration of culture, family, and what's in a name.

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.

April 19-May 19, 2024 (Ages 5 and up)

Rebellion is near in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! With the help of the students at her new school, Matilda's about to teach some grown-ups that 'even if you're little you can do a lot'. Matilda JR. celebrates the power of young people to change their own stories.

DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR.

June 21-August 4, 2024 (All Ages)

Disney's Finding Nemo JR. is a celebration of true friendship, bravery, and the love between father and son! Nemo and Marlin remind us to 'Just Keep Swimming' in the epic adventure through the ocean. This 60-minute musical adaptation features new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen). The treasured 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo comes to Stages Theatre Company's mainstage this summer!

THE DANDELION SEED

August 7-25, 2024 (Ages 0-5)

Theatre for the Very Young began its life at Stages Theatre 10 years ago with The Dandelion Seed and we're celebrating how far we've come by bringing it back! One tiny dandelion seed is happy in its cozy home until a wind carries it away. It worries that it won't be able to find its place in such a big, scary world but the seed finds that everything is more beautiful than it could have imagined. Perhaps change isn't so bad after all.