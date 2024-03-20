Stages Theatre Announces 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stages Theatre Company (STC) has announced their 2024-2025 season. It is "A Mystical Season of Adventure" featuring a diverse blend of plays and musicals telling stories that are sure to inspire young people to take on the world.

"After celebrating a big anniversary some may be tempted to take a breath, sit back a bit, and enjoy the view. Well if you thought Stages Theatre would do that, you are in for a big surprise. We are not stepping back; we are jumping IN - toward an astonishing and curiosity-building season. THAT'S exactly what our 2024-25 Mystical Season of Adventure is!"

The shows selected are a reflection of all the creativity that Stages Theatre Company encourages in young people. Artistic Director, Sandy Boren-Barrett offers a glimpse into this adventurous season when she continues -

"We are thrilled to have you enjoy our mystical season of adventure. I am certain there will be boundless opportunities for you and your entire family to be awestruck, and I can't wait!"

2023-2024 SEASON PRODUCTIONS:

September 19 - October 6, 2024 (All Ages)

World Premiere

"A bilingual adventure across America"

Based on the book by Ben Gundersheimer. Written by Ben Gundersheimer & Mabelle Reynoso

Take flight and discover just how big Señorita Mariposa's mundo maraviolloso is as we follow the monarch butterfly's journey from Canada to Mexico on this beautiful English and Spanish adventure across the continent. Each year the butterfly takes an epic adventure 'over mountains capped with snow, to the deserts down below' to settle in the forests of their ancestors, but it's the people they meet on their way that make this journey so special. ! A volar!

Señorita Mariposa is produced with permission of the author, Ben Gundersheimer.

September 27 - October 27, 2024 (Ages 7+)

Adapted by Dwayne Hartford. From the book by Kate DiCamillo

Based on the award-winning book of the same name by Kate DiCamillo, this is an adventure that will capture your heart. When Edward Tulane, a china rabbit with a strong personality, falls into the ocean, he embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery.

While flying through swirling winds, fumbling along train tracks, and wrapped in the arms of children, Edward learns what it means to be truly loved and to love in return.

Produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

November 22 - December 28, 2024 (All Ages)

Based on the animated special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks, Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks, Script Adaptation by Robert Penola, Originally produced, directed, and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage, Arrangement by Timothy Splain, Orchestrations by William C. White

The Stages Theatre Company classic is back to celebrate 60 years of the beloved animated movie! Join Rudolph as he navigates being a little different from the others on a mission to save Christmas. Based on the classic television special featuring all the characters and songs you love, this popular show is bound to bring all the festive feels this holiday season.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all related elements and TM under license to Character Arts, LLC

January 24 - February 23, 2025 (All Ages)

Based on the book Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! by Mo Williams; Published by Hyperion Books for Children; Script by Mo Williams and Mr. Warburton; Lyrics by Mo Williams; Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma; Dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz. The play was first commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and was first produced at the Kennedy Center during the 2019-2020 season.

When Pigeon arrives at the bus stop he doesn't realize he's about to embark on one of his biggest quests: to drive the bus. With all the passengers and the bus driver against him, will he finally achieve his (brand new) dream? With a hilariously funny script written by Mo Williams, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is a silly, laugh-out-loud musical and even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party!

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

March 14 - March 30, 2025 (Ages 7+)

World Premiere

"What stories do you keep with you?"

Based on the book by Tae Keller; written by Katie Leo.

In collaboration with Theater Mu

Would you make a deal with a magical tiger? This uplifting story brings Korean folklore to life as a girl goes on an adventure to unlock the power of stories and save her grandmother. Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling, Newbery Medal-winning novel, When You Trap A Tiger.

When You Trap A Tiger is produced with permission of the author, Tae Keller.

April 11 - May 11, 2025 (Ages 9+)

Book by Joe Tracz; Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki; Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. To succeed, Percy must do more than catch a thief, he must navigate friendship, family, and a perilous journey into the underworld. Adapted from the best-selling book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure.

Originally commissioned, created, and produced Off Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA.

June 20 - August 3, 2025 (All Ages)

Book by Kevin Del Aguila; Original Music and Lyrics by George Noriega & Joel Someillan.

In collaboration with Threads Dance Project

With outlandish characters, adventures galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave you with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!". Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, and of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto our summer stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.

Madagascar - A Musical Adventure - TYA Version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

August 6 - 24, 2025 (Ages 0-5)

World Premiere

"Where will your dreams take you?"

Tell Me Your Dreams, based on the book by Amanda Kloots, illustrated by Alex Willmore, and publishing by HarperCollins Children's Books.

Theatre For The Very Young is best enjoyed by audience members ages 0-5

Going to sleep becomes the biggest adventure yet. From soaring across clouds of vanilla ice cream to driving a train across the ocean, you can do anything! Tell Me Your Dreams is based on the book of the same name by bestselling author of Live Your Life, Amanda Kloots. Kloots is a Broadway actress, fitness instructor, and co-host of The Talk. Tell Me Your Dreams is inspired by her own bedtime rituals with her son, Elvis.

Tell Me Your Dreams is produced with permission of the author, Amanda Kloots and Folio Literary Management, LLC

To purchase season, group, and individual tickets, please visit the button below or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1121 Tuesday thru Saturday from 12N to 5PM.

MARCH 19, 2024: School Group tickets and Season tickets on sale 12N

MARCH 21, 2024: Individual tickets on sale 12N

ABOUT STAGES THEATRE COMPANY

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. They engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families.