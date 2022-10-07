Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Songbook Live Returns To Lakeshore Players With An All-New Show THE HOLLYWOOD SONGBOOK

Songbook Live! is an anthology series. Each edition delves into distinct time periods and influences on popular music. 

Oct. 07, 2022  
Winner of Broadway World's 2021 Best Streamed Concert, The Songbook Live Series returns to Lakeshore Players at Hanifl Performing Arts Center with The Hollywood Songbook.

The brainchild of Broadway veteran and former Producing Artistic Director of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, James A. Rocco, Songbook Live! is an anthology series. Each edition delves into distinct time periods and influences on popular music. Rocco calls the show more than a concert and says, "I tend to agree with the critics that have called the series edutainment. It's a comfortable atmosphere with lots of laughs and knockout performances by some of the Twin Cities' best musical artists. On top of that, you'll hear the stories behind the songs we all love."

Previous Songbooks have explored the life and works of Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, Stephen Sondheim, and The Sounds of California. This edition, The Hollywood Songbook, focuses on music from the movies and features songs from The Jazz Singer, A Star Is Born, Jailhouse Rock, 9 to 5, Goldfinger, The Greatest Showman, and a few Disney movies too.

Joining Rocco is audience favorite Erin Schwab (The Jason Show), Tonia Hughes Kendrick (star of Ordway's Cinderella), and the "Lor- chestra," Lori Dokken musical directs from the grand piano.

Lakeshore Players is an exciting company with a rich 60-year history. Its beautiful new home at the HANIFL Performing Arts Center in White Bear Lake is the perfect setting for launching new editions of the Songbook Series.

For tickets, more information, and updates, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201886®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lakeshoreplayers.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 651 478-7427.





