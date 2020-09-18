Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Skylark Opera Theatre To Entertain Senior Residents A The Pillars Of Prospect Park

The outdoor performance will last about 40 minutes and will be conducted with safety a top priority.

Sep. 18, 2020  

As part of marking it's 40-year history in the Twin Cities during an unprecedented time, Skylark Opera Theatre has arranged a performance for the residents at The Pillars of Prospect Park. The outdoor performance will last about 40 minutes and will be conducted with safety a top priority, including keeping performers and audience members at a safe social distance.

The outdoor performance will offer the residents a much-needed opportunity for entertainment after months of limited interaction. Twin Cities performers Laurel Sandberg-Armstrong and Daniel Greco will perform a variety of selections from well-known operas, operettas, musical theater and Broadway hits under the direction of musical director and accompanist Jerry Rubino.



