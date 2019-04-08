Signe Harriday Directs HIDDEN HEROES: THE BLACK WOMEN OF NASA

Stages Theatre Company (STC) is excited to bring to stage the inspiring story of the young girls who grew up to become of the Black Women of NASA! Hidden Heroes is based on the book Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA by Sue Bradford Edwards and Duchess Harris, whose grandmother was in the group of the first 11 black women recruited to work at NASA. The production takes audiences on a journey capturing the young girls' brilliance, creativity, and imagination as they break barriers, accomplish the impossible, and become the courageous women who created opportunities that have influenced the industry of space exploration, mathematics & engineering. The world-premiere production will run in our Jaycee Studio from April 26 through May 19, 2019

Hidden Heroes is approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is best enjoyed by children ages 7+. Tickets are on sale now! Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times or call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors, ages 60+ and children.

Adapted to stage by playwright Shá Cage & directed by Signe Harriday, Hidden Heroes encourages the audiences to dream big and imagine the unimaginable. "Centering the stories, voices, and experiences of Black women is part of what excites me about directing this production", said Signe Harriday, Director. "Making unabashed space to create, play, and embody the fullness of ourselves is a healing journey and one I believe will touch the hearts of our audiences. Seeing reflections of ourselves in the brilliance and magic of our elders and ancestors is in part what this play and production is all about. Hearing and experiencing these dynamic stories helps us all see our interconnectedness and I hope inspires our audiences to dream."

Hidden Heroes is based on the book Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA by Sue Bradford Edwards and Duchess Harris, which discusses how in the 1950s, black women made critical contributions to NASA by performing calculations that made it possible for the nation's astronauts to fly into space and return safely to Earth. "It is such an honor to bring Duchess Harris & Sue Bradford Edward amazing book to life for our audiences," stated Sandy Boren-Barrett, Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director.

"My hope is that this production sparks the imagination of our audience and inspires them to believe they can do anything!"





