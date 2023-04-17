Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPRING ON THE HILL Live Continues With Steven C. Anderson LiveÂ At The Commodore

Adding to this very special event, the ever-popular Minnesota vocalist Aimee Lee will be making her debut at The Commodore with Steven C for Spring on the Hill.

Apr. 17, 2023 Â 

Spring On The Hilly continues with the 5th in a series of live concerts with Steven C. Pianist, composer, and recording artist Steven C. Anderson (Steven C) returns to the elegant Commodore - his neighborhood on Cathedral Hill -performing on his Grand BÃ¶sendorfer Piano playing his originals, Classic rock favorites, and accompanying the powerhouse vocals of Aimee Lee.

Taking place 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at The Commodore, 79 Western Ave., Saint Paul. The concert will be in the larger room of The Commodore and the cash bar will be open. Purchase your $20 tickets on Click Here Quantity is limited. More information at www.stevencmusic.com

Adding to this very special event, the ever-popular Minnesota vocalist Aimee Lee will be making her debut at The Commodore with Steven C for Spring on the Hill. Aimee has built a devoted following as a frequent headliner at The Chanhassen Dinner Theater for shows like the hugely popular tributed show, "The Music of the Carpenter's."

Lured across the river for this one show, Spring on the Hill offers a unique opportunity to hear Aimee perform in a more intimate setting.

Joining this talented mix will be Steven C's trusted musical trio, vocalists Jillian Gubash and Jack Cassidy, (fan nickname, "Jack and Jill on the Hill,") along with Nate Wilson on violin.

Steven also wants you to BRING MOM! We'll be just two weeks out from Mother's Day and this performance will surely put smiles on everyone's face. Along with hum-worthy songs about spring, love, and family, Steven will be playing piano duets featuring his own mom, Mary Anderson. You'll hear songs you can almost feel like beams of sunshine pouring through the notes.

Find links to videos, music, licensing, and sheet music at wï»¿ww.stevencmusic.com




