Review: Talmi Entertainment's NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET at Orpheum Theater
This production runs now through December 3rd
This Christmas bring the whole family back to a simpler time with Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! The internationally acclaimed Christmas tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to re-live your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry and magic of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at nutcracker.com.
This was a great production! The set and the lighting was bright and colorful backdrops with large set pieces including a sleigh and snow effects. The costumes were also colorful and detailed. The costumes were made from materials from the globe. There were large animal cotumes for the cultural dance numbers.
The dancers were great. I was so impressed and happy to see a cast of diverse dancers from all over the globe. They were so committed to their characters and had so much passion and expression as well as being technical dancers to the well known music of the Nutcracker. There were also local dancers that were featured from Minnesota ballet schools that played the children and other dancers in other scenes.
I would recommend seeing this stunning production of The Nutcracker ballet. It is a great start for the month of December and to see it live on stage is a great kick off to the holidays!
Photos courtesy of Talmi Entertainment
From This Author - Jared Fessler
Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.
F... (read more about this author)
December 1, 2022
