Review: Talmi Entertainment's NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET at Orpheum Theater

This was a great production! The set and the lighting was bright and colorful backdrops with large set pieces including a sleigh and snow effects. The costumes were also colorful and detailed. The costumes were made from materials from the globe. There were large animal cotumes for the cultural dance numbers.

The dancers were great. I was so impressed and happy to see a cast of diverse dancers from all over the globe. They were so committed to their characters and had so much passion and expression as well as being technical dancers to the well known music of the Nutcracker. There were also local dancers that were featured from Minnesota ballet schools that played the children and other dancers in other scenes.

I would recommend seeing this stunning production of The Nutcracker ballet. It is a great start for the month of December and to see it live on stage is a great kick off to the holidays!

Photos courtesy of Talmi Entertainment